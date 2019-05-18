As America the beautiful was played by the St. Charles High School band, the American flag was hoisted into the air while veterans and their families stood in remembrance.
“You know for a small town you don’t get into a lot of stuff when they gather here now and talk things over, that makes it pretty nice,” said Albert Presidio, a World War II Navy veteran.
It was a pretty nice way for Presidio to spend Armed Forces Day.
The St. Charles native entered the Navy at 21-years-old. Now almost 99, he said days like these are an opportunity to look back.
“It was good experience but yet a sad one. But I was lucky enough to come home so that’s the good part,” Presidio said.
In addition to honoring the armed forces, the crowd visited the St. Charles Area Museum where photos and memorabilia of hometown heroes were on display.
“The medal of honor winner that was born here, we had the medal in the building because the Frankenmuth Military Museum was gracious enough to bring it out to us," said Jim Palmer, the president of the St. Charles Area Museum.
For those supporting our armed forces, Blue Star Mothers gave resources for veterans to use. Any service member who stopped by also received a free meal.
“We find it to be the best day really to honor them, what they’ve done, and what they’ve done to serve us. We’re working on different projects to honor them,” Palmer said.
As for Presidio, he said if you didn’t get a chance to honor on Saturday, you can still honor armed forces every day by just simply starting the conversation.
“It was just fun you know and you go home happy and that’s the biggest thing,” Presidio said.
