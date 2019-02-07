In Shiawassee County commissioners approved a measure that will ask voters for funding for a new county jail.
The millage will be on the ballot later this year.
For months, the aging jail has been dealing with a number of ventilation and plumbing problems.
“It’s not really just for the prisoners. It’s for the deputies that work here. It’s for the safety of the community,” Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole said.
BeGole wants to replace the county’s nearly 60-year-old jail.
He is one step closer after the county approved a millage on Wednesday to send the issue to voters.
BeGole said the current jail has a slew of issues ranging from a leaky roof to plumbing problems.
“It breaks down all the time. It was built in 1963 and it originally was only built for 47 people,” BeGole said.
That jail has since expanded, but BeGole said it’s not enough. He said it would be cheaper to just build a new one and tear the old one down.
“I’m for it I guess,” said William Murphy, Owosso resident.
Murphy likes the idea but is concerned with how much it will cost.
“If it’s not too much of a tax hike, I don’t see a problem with it,” Murphy said.
The new jail doesn’t come cheap, but BeGole said it will be worth it.
“That figure is $37.7 million to be paid over 20 years. But it’s very likely the cost of the jail will not be that high,” BeGole said.
BeGole said the problems are endless. He said they no longer make the locking mechanism for the high security cells. And the issues don’t end there.
Some of the cells are missing toilets. So the prisoners who were in those cells had to be transferred to the general population area.
Part of the new proposed jail will focus around rehabilitation.
BeGole said he hopes the facility can help reduce the amount of people who make a return trip.
“Just in my career I’ve seen people come through here and I’m seeing their kids. If we can stop that cycle through some of these programs and give people the treatment and help that they want, that benefits them and the taxpayer,” BeGole said.
On Thursday, the county approved the millage language with a 4-3 vote.
