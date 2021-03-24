Millage presented by the Genesee Health System has a proposal on the ballot to would expand health coverage and give more resources police when handling calls related to mental health.
“My husband and I have felt alone and deserted that that's the two things that come to my mind,” said Rosa Early.
Earley has been fighting to get her teenage daughter the mental health care treatment but it hasn’t been easy.
“We felt like we had a brick wall every time we turn around," Early said.
Now resources in Genesee County could expand for the Fenton family and the community if a new mental health mileage is passed.
Earley thinks this could help and right now her daughter either goes to the hospital or jail when she's in crisis.
“The first thing they tell you is that you've got to take her to the hospital and that's usually what we do,” she said. “We take her to the hospital and that's where you sit for hours and days.”
The CEO of the Genesee County Health System Dan Russell said they are having a Zoom townhall Wednesday to provide the community with information on how this would help.
“The millage is intended to provide us a little more flexible funding for increasing gaps that we're seeing in the community started pre pandemic again since the pandemic they have just expanded,” he said.
The millage is .94 mil over the next 10 years. It would provide more police resources when handling mental illness calls and it would create a mental health ER that would be on the Hurley Medical Center campus.
“It will help fund the crisis center and we were working pre pandemic with Hurley Mental Health Center on crisis center,” Russel said. “They have a building that they have designated as one that we can use so the funding for the crisis center would go for that facility and staffing for 24/7 365.”
Russell and Earley both agree that more needs to be done in mid-Michigan when it comes to mental health.
"There's a lot of people in this area that need help,” Earley said.
