Shytour Williams was a teenager when he was convicted and sentenced to life behind bars in the death of Karen King in 1997 and his age at the time is the reason behind a hearing Thursday that could change his future.
It was a horrifying case that shook Saginaw to its core in January of 1997.
A young 18-year-old Karen King, a college student home from Michigan State University for Christmas break, was kidnapped, raped, tortured, and murdered.
A case that is now making local rounds on Facebook because of an upcoming hearing involving one her killers. King had left home to quickly grab a forgotten item for family dinner.
Investigators say she was forced into her white Chevrolet Blazer, blind folded, stabbed with a screwdriver, raped, and sodomized. Her abductors drove her around showing her off to their friends.
King's body was found the next day outside a salvage yard. Almost a year later, Shytour Williams who was just 15 years old at the time and his cousin August Williams who was 26, were sentenced to mandatory life in prison without parole on a first-degree murder conviction.
24 years after the heinous crime, the sentencing of 40-year-old Shytour Williams could be reconsidered. His case is the focus of a Miller hearing in a Saginaw County Courthouse.
The hearing is named after a case decided in 2012 by the United States Supreme Court in which justices abolished mandatory life sentences without the possibility of parole for juveniles. It ruled states must permit juvenile homicide offenders to be considered for parole.
In 2008, then Saginaw County Prosecutor Mike Thomas in testimony to state lawmakers opposed parole for Shytour Williams and other juveniles convicted of first-degree murder.
He specifically mentioned how Williams showed king off to his friends and said he cannot recall the last time a citizen thought the life without parole sentence for first degree murder, those who premediate a cruel murder, was unfair.
The hearing begins Thursday morning at nine in the Saginaw County Courthouse.
