The Millington Hardware store is still up and running, even though the power is not.
“We haven’t had power since Saturday evening about 7 o’clock it went out,” said Joseph Burkowski, a store manager.
The Millington Hardware store is one of many businesses and homes whose power was knocked out by those severe weekend storms all on one of the hottest weekends of summer thus far.
But Burkowski said the family-owned business refused to close its doors no matter how hard or hot it gets.
“It's kinda challenging but we gotta be here for the community because we’re a local small town and people depend on us to be up here,” Burkowski said.
As you can tell, they take being a reliable mom n’ pop shop seriously keeping their doors open allowed residents to buy items at a time when they really needed them.
“Business was really good yesterday and today it's backed off because people got what they needed, but still we have people coming in for odds and ends,” Burkowski said.
Power or not, Burkowski said they’ll be open for business once again tomorrow.
