At Millington High School the football team gathers to get their equipment for practices that will begin next week.
Senior Brody Germain tells me he was happily surprised by the MHSAA’s announcement.
“I’m so excited it was looking kind of gloomy but just so happy to have it back,” Germain said. “I actually kind of am [shocked]. Once it got taken away, I was almost 100% certain they weren’t going to bring it back.
Head Coach Lenny Dantinne says there’s a lot of work to be done from now until the season opener in two weeks.
But it’ll all be worth it.
“We’re ready to get the dust off the shoulder pads were ready to be banging on Friday nights,” Dantinne said. “We know the virus is still out there and it’s real but the safest place for these kids to be is with us. “
All teams will play a shortened six week regular season beginning September 18 and every team will qualify for the playoffs with normal progression through the tournament.
