After canceling school on Dec. 2, the Millington Police Department announced it is still doing everything it can to ensure the safety of staff and students.
In a letter to residents, Chief Jason Oliver said the decision was made to cancel class based on information investigators received from a concerned resident about the school.
Oliver said police did not have enough time to investigate before school started, and there were too many unknowns to guarantee student and staff safety.
“The incident was related to a post made and shared on social media. After tracking the post through multiple shares, and speaking with other local law enforcement, it was determined that the posting was a copycat,” Oliver said. “Most likely, it was originated from someone outside of our school district, maybe even outside the state.”
Oliver said the post mirrored several different scenarios seen across the state in response to the deadly school shooting in Oxford that created mass hysteria.
Shortly after school was canceled, a staff member received a message about another possible threat on one of the Millington school buses.
An initial investigation uncovered the post was from a student outside of the district, who had fabricated the rumor. Oliver said the student is subject to disciplinary action from the school and a report has been filed. No charges have been brought against them at this time.
Early Saturday morning, police received information about another threat made on social media to a student from another district. The incident was investigated, and it was found that two students were making rude comments to one another, and the student from Millington took it too far.
“After interviewing the students involved, it was determined that a statement had been made but carrying out an act of violence was never the intent,” Oliver said.
The student is subject to disciplinary action, but no charges have been brought against them at this time.
Late Sunday night, police received information about another post that was perceived as a possible threat. After investigating, it was found the student had shared a photo but no words to carry out an act were found a long with the photo.
“Every incident that has been brought to our attention has been thoroughly investigated and were found to have no credibility to them,” Oliver said. “We will continue to monitor the situations as they unfold and investigate each one to make sure that our schools and community remain safe.”
