A Millington police officer is being credited with stopping a scam.
Millington Police Officer Mitin was contacted by a village resident about their parents. The resident said their parents were being scammed out of a large sum of money.
Mitin found out the parents sent the money through the UPS store in Frankenmuth. With the help of the UPS store owner, they were able to stop the package and return it to the parents.
"This kind of ending rarely happens in these situations. Officer Mitin's quick thinking, and 20+ years of service knowledge helped to have a happier ending this time," the Millington Police Department posted on Facebook.
Police want residents to be aware scams are all over the place. If it sounds too good to be true, it's most likely a scam, police said.
