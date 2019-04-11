A Millington resident and her son plan to hide books around the small town so that kids can search for them and read.
Crystal Derbyshire and her son Ian hope to make the small town a better place to live and learn.
“He wants other kids to have books, so we’ve been saving them up and hitting the thrift stores and getting donations,” Derbyshire said.
Derbyshire said last year she was scrolling through her social media and stumbled upon the idea. She saw that people from other towns were hiding books around their neighborhoods for kids to find during their spring break.
Thanks to donations and thrifty finds, the only thing Derbyshire needs to do is protect the books with storage bags. She said so far, she has almost 200 books for kids of all ages to look for.
“They can find the books and keep them if they want or send them back if they want and put them out for other kids to find. We’ve had suggestions of local businesses to trade the book in for an ice cream cone, so we’ll see what we can do with it,” Derbyshire said.
To add to the quest, Derbyshire and her family will be putting words of encouragement in between the pages of each story. She said besides the thrill of the search, helping at least one kid over the summer will be enough to treasure.
“I think it is really important to read with your kids and to let them do the reading too,” Derbyshire said.
