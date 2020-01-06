A Mid-Michigan woman is asking for help finding her beloved therapy dog.
“He's got the most caring eyes you'd ever see,” Susan Thompson said. “He talks to me with his eyes.”
Eyes that Susan is now missing dearly.
Her beloved dog, Rex, a 5-year-old hound dog, wandered away from her home on Birch Run Road in Millington on December 16.
“Absolutely miserable, absolutely emotional,” Susan said. “I've dropped 3 pants sized in 21 days, I’m not sleeping, I’m not eating well.”
She says rex was like family, but he also serves as her therapy dog. He plays a critical role in helping her manager her diabetes and anxiety.
“When my sugar drops, he circles me,” she said. “He lets me know that something's about to happen and it does happen.”
If Susan’s sugar gets too low, she could go into a coma. Something Rex has prevented so far.
Susan says rex even saved her from a house fire.
“I fell asleep and he woke me up by pouncing on me,” she said.
She's heartbroken that her lifesaver and best friend is missing.
Susan is working within her limited abilities to search for him.
“I’ve checked ditches, fields,” She said. “With my health I can't get to the woods, I tried, and I had chest pain and my arms went numb.”
She's hoping the right person hears her desperate plea so she can have her baby back by her side.
“Please bring him home, if you have him have a heart and bring him home.”
