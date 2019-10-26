A $1 million donation in the Upper Peninsula is eliminating debt at the YMCA of Marquette County.
The YMCA building will be named for David and Thu Brule in honor of their contribution.
The local YMCA owes $1.1 million to the federal government. But The Mining Journal reports that the balance will be dropped when the Y repays $700,000 within the next decade. Michele Butler, chief volunteer officer, says the roof and furnace will be repaired with the extra cash.
David Brule says he and his wife are making an "investment," not a gift. He says seeing the YMCA thrive "is where we get the bang for our buck."
