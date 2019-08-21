Children with epilepsy in Michigan will see improved outcomes through expanded services funded by a $1.66 million grant.
The grant comes from money received by Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services.
The focus of the grants is to improve health outcomes for children and youth with epilepsy, especially those in Michigan’s rural communities.
The grant enables the Michigan Children’s Special Health Care Services Division to expand upon current efforts to improve access to specialized pediatric epilepsy services.
“This new funding opportunity provides greater access to comprehensive services for children, youth, and their families living with epilepsy,” MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said. “By partnering with four of the major epilepsy centers in Michigan; Beaumont Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital of Michigan, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, and Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences epilepsy patients and their families will have better access to specialty care and more successful transitions to adult specialists to effectively manage their epilepsy.”
More than 13,000 Michigan children up to 17-years-old have active epilepsy and approximately 25 percent of Michigan’s youth population resides in rural areas. Children in rural and under-served areas often have less access to pediatricians, pediatric sub-specialists and coordinated care.
By increasing access to care, this funding will help positively impact the overall health and well-being of children with epilepsy.
During the next four years, strategies to improve health outcomes among Michigan’s children and youth with epilepsy will include widespread implementation of health care transition practices, adoption of practices to improve collaboration and communication between primary and specialty care providers, expansion of telemedicine, and integration of shared decision-making practices between patients and providers.
For more information about the Michigan Pediatric Epilepsy Project, visit www.michigan.gov/pediatricepliepsy.
