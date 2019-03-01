A Michigan resident could be a millionaire, but only if they act quickly.
Someone is the lucky winner of a $1 million prize from a Mega Millions ticket that was purchased almost a year ago in Ypsilanti.
The lucky player matched five white ball numbers drawn on March 2, 2018. The ticket was purchased at the CVS Pharmacy located at 3090 Carpenter Road.
The white ball numbers are 24-28-42-60-64.
Mega Millions tickets are only valid for one year from the drawing date but since March 2 falls on a Sat., the lucky winner will have until Mon. Mar. 4 at 4:45 p.m. to claim the prize.
The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at 517-373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize.
If the prize isn’t claimed before the ticket expires, the money will go to the state School Aid Fund. It would be the second major prize to go unclaimed in 2019. In January, a $250,000 Powerball prize went unclaimed.
