Don't bother looking through your drawers. A Powerball ticket worth $1 million and sold in suburban Detroit expired Thursday after no one stepped forward with it.
Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing.
The ticket was sold at a Marathon gas station in Farmington Hills.
