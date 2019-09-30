Time is running out for a $1 million Powerball winner to claim their prize.
A lucky player matched the five white balls - 41-53-59-63-66 - drawn Oct. 3, 2018 to win $1 million.
The player purchased the winning ticket at the Speedway gas station located at 10070 Highland Road in Hartland.
Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date. The prize must be claimed by 4:45 p.m. on Thursday.
The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery's headquarters in Lansing.
If the prize isn't claimed before the ticket expires, the money will go to the state School Aid Fund. It would be the third $1 million prize to go unclaimed in 2019 after a $1 million Mega Millions prizes went unclaimed in March and earlier this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.