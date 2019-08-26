Check your pockets, someone is more than $17 million richer after a lucky ticket was sold at a Mid-Michigan party store.
A $17.01 million winning Lotto47 ticket was sold at Checkered Flag Party Store, 2015 S. M-33 in West Branch.
Someone matched all six numbers during the Saturday, August 24th drawing.
The lucky numbers were 5-15-21-28-38-43.
This is the second time the game's top prize has been won in 2019. In February, a player won a $2.5 million Lotto 47 jackpot with a ticket bought at the Uptown Bar, located at 8 West Front Street in Monroe.
Lotto 47 jackpot and Double Play top prize winners can choose to accept their prize as a cash option or an annual payout over the next 30 years. When the winner chooses the cash option, he or she will receive his or her share of the prize pool in one lump-sum payment.
The lucky ticket holder from Saturday's drawing should contact the Lottery's Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to make an appointment to claim the prize at the Lottery headquarters in Lansing.
