Millions of Americans are boarding planes and hitting the road this holiday season, despite warnings from the CDC to stay home.
That’s according to data from the TSA, which estimated about 5 million people passed through security checkpoints at airports between Friday and Tuesday.
Officials at Flint Bishop International Airport said compared to early November, this Christmas week has been one of their busiest of the year.
However, most travelers said it’s a risk they are willing to take, so long as they follow safety protocols.
“You know, everybody’s wearing masks. They’re being very conscientious sitting apart. And I mean, overall, it’s been good,” said Lisa Carlson, traveler.
Carlson traveled from Wisconsin to see her mother and son, both of whom she hasn’t seen in months. However, she said they all plan to be socially distant, but together this holiday season.
“It’s strictly at home. Even visiting mom, we didn’t go out. She had very close family members that she sees regularly so that’s who I was. And some that weren’t comfortable with hugging and I’m OK with that. And just conscientious of cleaning at home,” Carlson said.
Meanwhile, motorists like Greg King said he was traveling to see his family this Christmas, just like he did for Thanksgiving.
“There was only like five of us at that one. And you know at that time, we didn’t really wear a mask. But we were far apart because there were so few of us watching the game. But this time, we plan on wearing it because of the amount of people,” King said.
King said he is not planning on making any trips afterward until things turn around.
“We’re going to wait until hopefully around springtime, cause that gives us enough time for the vaccine to get out everywhere. Even if it adds a few months, it doesn’t matter. We can wait. We’re not talking years. We’re talking hopefully only months to weeks after,” King said.
AAA predicts 85 million Americans will travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3 – a 30 percent drop from this time last year. But it is an all-time high for traveling during the pandemic.
