The MILogin application, which is used for unemployment benefits and food assistance, will be unavailable Friday night into Saturday while the state performs maintenance and upgrades to the system.
The upgrades will "allow for greater capacity to handle the unprecedented volume required during the COVID-19 emergency," the state said in a press release on Friday, April 3.
The system will be unavailable from 11 p.m. on Friday, April 3 until 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 4.
"Before March, the average number of hourly transactions maintained around 5,000. Last week, MILogin processed approximately 38,000 transactions per hour, but a critical upgrade is needed in order to meet current and future expected demand," the press release said.
