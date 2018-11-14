Mini donkey found
Source: Midland County Sheriff

A lost mini donkey has been reunited with his owner.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Department was asking for help after a male donkey, around 30” tall, was found in the Coleman area in the morning of Nov. 13.

Deputies now say they have identified the owner, and the donkey has been returned.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Continuous News Manager

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.