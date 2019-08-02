On Saturday, hundreds of people will try to break the record for the world’s longest parade of Mini Coopers in the most Michigan way possible… across the Mackinac Bridge.
The Mini on the Mack rally is expected to see 1,400 Mini Coopers lined up to cross the Mackinac Bridge.
The current record was set in London in 2009 where 1450 Mini owners came from all of the UK and the Netherlands to drive a 2-mile course together.
For the fourth year Michiganders will try and break the record. Mini owners will be lining up at 9 a.m. in St. Ignace on Saturday and will be going over the bridge starting at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.