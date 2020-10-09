Mink on a farm in Michigan have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans.
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) announced that mink on a farm have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.
Several mink exhibited signs of illness and died on the farm so the owner submitted samples for diagnosis, according to MDARD.
The Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Lab found the virus on two of the affected animals.
The samples were then sent United States Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratories for confirmatory testing.
Officials are investigation how mink contract the virus but said animals don’t play a big role in spreading the virus to humans.
The Michigan farm is self-contained, has few staff, and prohibits domestic animals so it’s unlikely the virus will move from wildlife, pets or people, MDARD said.
In August SARS-CoV-2 was sound in mink in Utah and there have been confirmed cases in mink in Wisconsin, Netherlands, Denmark, and Spain.
