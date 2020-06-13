Michigan State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash that caused serious injures to a 12-year-old child.
According to MSP, troopers were dispatched to the crash on Friday, June 12, at approximately 6:25 p.m. They said the crash happened on M-46 near Warner Road in Gratiot County.
MSP said their preliminary investigation revealed that a Nissan SUV driven by an 18-year-old Andover, MN man was southbound on Warner Rd when it failed to stop at a stop sign. The man then collided with a Chevrolet pickup truck that was westbound on M-46.
According to MSP, the collision caused the vehicles to crash into a Ford pickup truck which was eastbound on M-46.
MSP said both occupants of the Ford pickup, a 41-year-old male and 33-year-old female from Riverdale, were taken to MidMichigan Gratiot for their injuries.
The driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck, a 53-year-old male from Riverdale, was not injured. The 18-year-old male driving the Nissan SUV was transported to MidMichigan Gratiot and treated for his injuries.
According to MSP, the 12-year-old male passenger of the Nissan SUV was transported to MidMichigan Gratiot for his injuries and then flown to Helen Devos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids to be treated for serious injuries. There was also an uninjured 15-year-old male passenger in the SUV.
The crash is under investigation.
