Two STARS buses crashed into each other in Bay City Monday morning.
There were minor injuries, according to the Bay City Department of Public Safety.
It happened on Cass Avenue near Michigan Avenue between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.
The buses were transporting workers to a job in Pigeon, STARS Executive Director Glenn Steffens said.
STARS was assessing the scene to determine what happened.
