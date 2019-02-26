Four students and three adults had minor injuries after a school bus carrying a Forensic Club team went off the road and hit a tree.
It happened at around 7:43 p.m. on Feb. 23 on Ludington Driver near Yoder Drive in Clare County’s Surrey Township.
Deputies said a Mason County Central School bus was carrying the Forensic Club members from Frankenmuth back to Scottville when the driver lost control, and the bus hit a tree.
Of the 37-people on-board, four students and three adults were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Weather conditions and icy roads contributed to the crash, according to deputies.
The Farwell Area School District assisted by driving a school bus to the scene to keep students warm until they were able to be taken back to Scottville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.