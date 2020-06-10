Minor injuries were reported after a crash involving two vehicles and a semi on Tuesday, June 9.
It happened about 11:20 a.m. on US-23 at Piper Road in Alpena County's Sanborn Township.
The investigation revealed a pickup truck had stopped on US-23 to turn left onto Piper Road, Michigan State Police said.
Another vehicle had stopped behind the pickup. Then a semi, that was hauling wood chips, failed to yield to the two vehicles and collided with the second vehicle, causing it to crash into the pickup, police said.
The semi attempted to avoid the collision by veering to the right then back across the yellow line, but that caused it to go into a ditch, police said, adding the semi collided with trees and jackknifed before it came to a rest.
The semi ruptured its diesel fuel tanks and spilled fuel. Booms were deployed to soak up and contain the spill, police said.
The drivers of the vehicles and the semi were treated and released for minor injuries.
US-23 was closed to one lane while crews worked to clear the scene, which took several hours.
The driver of the semi, a 50-year-old Rose City man, was cited for failing to stop in an assured clear distance.
Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.