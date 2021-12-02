Two Michigan State Police troopers and a teen driver have minor injuries after a crash in Bay County.
The troopers were traveling southbound on Mackinaw Road at Linwood Road in a 2016 Ford Police Interceptor at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1. The police vehicle collided with a westbound 2004 Pontiac Vibe driven by a 17-year-old female from Linwood, according to the preliminary investigation.
The Pontiac then struck an eastbound 2020 Chevrolet Colorado, driven by a 66-year-old Linwood man. The 17-year-old driver and the troopers reported minor injuries. They received treatment at a local hospital. The 66-year-old driver was not injured.
While the incident is still under investigation, speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, Michigan State Police said.
