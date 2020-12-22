Four people and a horse received minor injuries after a crash involving a buggy.
It happened at 2:19 p.m. on Dec. 22 in the area of M-115 and 70th Road in Osceola County.
A Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on M-115 and the horse and buggy were stopped at the stop sign on 70th Road, facing south, according to Michigan State Police.
The driver of the buggy lost control of the horse and pulled into the path of the Tahoe, colliding with the vehicle, police said.
A 33-year-old Marion woman was driving the buggy. She and her three children, who were passengers, received minor injuries and refused further medical treatment, police said.
The horse, a 12-year-old named Lasso, also received minor injuries. He was able to walk away from the scene, police said.
The driver of the Tahoe, a 73-year-old Marion woman, was not injured.
