The Minor League Baseball announced it will delay the start of the 2020 season.
The announcement was made on March 12 after the Major League Baseball delayed opening day and suspended spring training.
"We will continue to monitor the developments and will announce additional information about the 2020 season at a later date. We will work with Major League Baseball and our community partners to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so. The health and safety of Minor League Baseball fans, players and executives is our top priority, and our thoughts are with those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak," the minor league said in a press release.
