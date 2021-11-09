An investigation is underway to determine the cause and source of an oil spill in the Cass River.
On Tuesday at 3:10 p.m., the Frankenmuth Fire Department responded to reports of oil in the river near the covered bridge. The oil slick was approximately 20 yards wide and several hundred yards long.
The fire department contacted the Michigan Pollution Emergency Alerting System when the oil was found and that it extended at least a quarter of a mile upstream.
The Saginaw County Hazardous Material Team was activated and deployed a boat and drone to attempt to determine the size of the spill and a potential source.
Booms were deployed across the river to contain as much of the oil as possible.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy will investigate the incident and coordinate the clean up of the booms.
