Say it isn't snow??
We're tracking the next system that's on course to move throughout Mid-Michigan by mid-week.
An Alberta clipper is being forecasting to move throughout the region starting Wednesday morning into Thursday.
Temperatures starting the day in the 20s and 30s will look to be cold enough to support the main precipitation type starting out as all snow.
Going into the afternoon and evening, some warmer air from the south will look to cause some mixing to occur especially south of the Tri-Cities.
Temperatures at this point in the forecast may stay cold enough to continue supporting snow north of the Bay.
Most of the precipitation looks to wrap up going into the evening and early overnight period of early Thursday morning.
A few isolated lake effect snow showers we be possible going into Thursday as the main system departs east.
As far as snow accumulations go, we're considering snow to liquid ratios and ground temperatures with it still being early in the season.
With air temperatures expected to be in the low to mid 30s during the majority of the event, a general 1" to 2" is looking reasonable.
More mixing farther south looks to result in an inch or less when all is said and done.
Here's a look at our EARLY projected snowfall amounts. These are subjected to change with new data received into the weather center.
STAY TUNED over the next 24 to 36 hours as we continue to fine tune the forecast!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.