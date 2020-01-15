A Mio woman was arrested for possession of narcotics and driving with a suspended license.
Michigan State Police were called to a business on Old US-27 South in Otsego Lake Township about 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 13 for a woman who was acting very jittery and "tweaking," police said.
Upon arrival, police made contact with a male and female sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot.
The female, who has been identified as 27-year-old Hailey Michelle Frank, of Mio, had driven to the business and her driver's license was suspended, police said.
Frank was placed under arrest for driving while license suspended.
During her arrest, Frank was searched and found to be in possession of yellow pills in a plastic bag and a syringe, police said.
Frank has been charged with one count of possession of narcotics less than 25 grams, and one count of driving while license suspended.
She has been released on a $250 bond.
