Workplace safety officials in Michigan are strongly encouraging employers to follow the updated guidelines set by the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Delta variant is much more contagious and may infect those vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the CDC. Before the Delta variant of COVID-19, the probability for vaccinated individuals to spread the virus was considered low.
The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) is hoping employers will follow the new guidelines to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
“As transmission rates accelerate rapidly in many Michigan counties, Michigan employers should monitor the spread of COVID-19 in their local communities and follow CDC’s guiding principles for both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people to ensure we are all doing our part to keep workplaces safe for employees and customers,” COVID-19 Workplace Safety Director Sean Egan said.
Since workplace rules for non-healthcare settings have been scaled back in June, MIOSHA has encouraged employers to adopt policies that follow CDC guidelines.
“MIOSHA remains committed to protecting the safety and health of Michigan workers during this pandemic,” MIOSHA Director Bart Pickelman said. “As more Michigan communities move toward substantial or high levels of community transmission due to the Delta variant, MIOSHA is urging employers across the state to follow the CDC’s updated guidelines to protect employees and contain the spread of COVID-19.”
In areas of substantial or high community transmission, the CDC recommends using masks for all employees and visitors indoors as well as using the CDC recommended testing strategy for vaccinated employees that have been exposed to a COVID-19 positive person.
More information on the guidance and COVID tracker can be found on the CDC’s website.
