Three Mid-Michigan businesses were issued fines last month for COVID-19 safety violations.
The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration conducted on-site inspections and found eight businesses across Michigan had allegedly failed to implement the necessary precautions to protect employees against COVID-19.
Autozone in Davison was fined $4,000 after an inspection on Dec. 21. MIOSHA claims hadn’t developed an infectious disease preparedness plan, we’re requiring face covers and weren’t enforcing social distancing.
Daner’s Diner in Lapeer was fined $1,900 after an inspection on Dec. 23. MIOSHA alleges Daner’s hadn’t properly trained staff on COVID-19, didn’t have a preparedness plan, hadn’t increased disinfections, hadn’t established self-screening protocols for staff, among other violations.
Kokomos Family Fun Center in Saginaw was fined $2,000 following an inspection on Dec. 21. MIOSHA said Kokomos hadn’t developed an infectious disease preparedness plan, weren’t requiring employees to wear face covering, not requiring employees to social distance and not posting signs for non-English speakers that include advising employees to stay at home when sick and of proper cough and sneeze etiquette.
Investigations at all three places were started after an employee complaint.
