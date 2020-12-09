The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the State House.
The investigation stems from an employee complaint.
MIOSHA is looking into whether safety protocols, like mandating masks during in-person meetings, have been followed.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the House has seen eight lawmakers and 21 staffers test positive for COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.