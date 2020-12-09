GENERIC: Lansing
Source: WNEM

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the State House.

The investigation stems from an employee complaint.

MIOSHA is looking into whether safety protocols, like mandating masks during in-person meetings, have been followed.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the House has seen eight lawmakers and 21 staffers test positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.