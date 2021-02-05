The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) issued citations to 20 employers for COVID-19 workplace violations.
Those employers included three Flint businesses and one Saginaw business.
Cited employers can choose to enter a penalty reduction agreement with MIOSHA and will receive a 50 percent reduction in penalties if they agree to abate noted hazards by the abatement date.
Tri State Development in Saginaw was fine $1,000 of COVID-19 workplace violations for a lack of preparedness and resource plan, a lack of required social distancing, a lack of face coverings and failing to train employees on COVID-19 control strategies. The workplace violations and total penalties equal $2800 in penalties.
Artistic Decorating in Flint was cited for an other-than-serious MIOSHA violation for having a lack of a response plane and written preparedness system. Including other general workplace violations, the total penalties equal $1,000.
F. Corporation DBA D.F. Floor Covering in Flint was fined $1,000 for violations of COVID-19 safety workplace requirements for not documenting daily health screenings, not requiring face coverings, not training for COVID-19, and not developing a preparedness and response plan.
JRN Construction Services in Flint was cited for an other-than-serious MIOSHA violation of COVID-19 emergency rules for a lack of preparedness and response plan. Including other general workplace violations, the total penalties equal $800.
Other employers receiving COVID-19 workplace violations include Kortman Masonry in Grandeville, Orchard Hill Mechanical in Casnovia, F M Carpenters in Detroit, Victor Carmona Services in Allendale, National Parts Depot in Canton, United Construction Services in Harbor Springs, Christian Etheridge State Farm in Temperance, and House of Pets in Westland.
Employers receiving general duty violations include Jose Torres Construction in Grand Rapids, J. McQuestion and Sons in Leroy, Country Boy Builder in Sheridan, C&M Exterior in Kalamazoo, Eastbrook Homes in Grand Rapids, High Point Roofing in Holton, Sid’s Professional Roofing & More in Covert and Michigan Web Press DBA Stafford Media Solutions in Greenville.
