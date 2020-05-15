The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration housed within the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity issued workplace guidelines for both employees and employers to protect the workforce from the spread of COVID-19.
According to MIOSHA, exposure determination is the leading factor to the level of precaution an employer should take to protect their employees and customers.
“We have to be smart about protecting our workforce and issuing these guidelines helps us ensure businesses reopen safely,” LEO Director Jeff Donofrio said. “And when employers have the proper guidance to protect their employees and customers, we can all do our part to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and continue to save lives.”
They also said a key component of preventing the spread if the ability for employers to provide adequate training on the potential risks.
MIOSHA put out the following practices for employees to follow.
- Wash hands regularly for at least 20 seconds with soap and water,
- Limit contact with others by remaining six feet apart,
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and tools routinely,
- Stay home if you or someone in your household is sick,
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth, and
- Practice self-screenings to check for any symptoms.
MIOSHA also set up a hotline to answer questions regarding the guidelines. Employees and employers can call (855) 723-3219.
Employees can also report health and safety concerns about their workplace here.
You can read the full guidelines here.
