The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) has launched a new online resource to streamline reporting of COVID-19 related workplace safety violations.
MIOSHA created this resource to provide ongoing information and transparency related to COVID-19 workplace violations.
The new dashboard includes:
- • Citations abated, penalty paid, case closed
- • Awaiting abatement or penalty, case open
- • Under formal appeal
- • Citation vacated
- • Most recent
Every Friday at 3 p.m. MIOSHA will update the actions on the dashboard.
The cited employees have 15 working days from when the MIOSHA citations were made to contest any penalties and violations. Employees must provide proof that abatement has been completed to MIOSHA.
For more information employers can contact the new COVID-19 hotline at 855-723-3219.
