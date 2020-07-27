The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) launched a State Emphasis Program (SEP) focused on retail, restaurant, bar, and service industry businesses that address the need for increased partnership, education, and enforcement to reduce the risk of COVID-19.
MIOSHA said the program was launched to protect employees, customers, and communities from the spread of COVID-19.
“The vast majority of employers are working hard to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and its impact on their business and the economy. This new initiative is aimed at helping them educate employees and customers on best practices and assure that all workplaces remain safe for the community,” Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio said.
According to MIOSHA, the focus of this SEP is to educate and seek compliance with guidelines and rules that will protect workers and customers in locations serving the public where community spread of COVID-19 is a risk.
MIOSHA said due to the uptick in cases, it will conduct inspections by referral or randomly at bars and restaurants, gas stations and convenience stores, grocery stores, and other retail establishments to review how rules are being followed, educate and enhance compliance.
If a business fails its inspection on COVID-19 preparedness, MIOSHA said it can face up to a $7,000 in citations and penalties.
“MIOSHA staff will evaluate the employer’s compliance with existing MIOSHA standards along with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Orders and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as they pertain to protecting workers,” MIOSHA Director Bart Pickelman said. “Employers need to put certain safeguards in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the safety and health of their employees.”
MIOSHA said guidance and resources are posted online. Steps that restaurants, bars, and other retail businesses must take are:
- Conducting daily health screenings of employees and contractors,
- Requiring employees and customers wear face coverings properly,
- Considering changes to indoor ventilation to reduce transmission risk,
- Implementing enhanced cleaning protocols when employees or the public become sick,
- Posting required signs and notifying customers of their obligation to wear face coverings if medically tolerated, and not entering if they feel sick,
- Maintaining compliance with social distancing and capacity limits of the establishment, and
- Ensuring that they have and use a preparedness and response plan.
Employers and employees with questions regarding workplace safety and health can contact MIOSHA using the new hotline at 855-723-3219.
To report health and safety concerns in the workplace, click here.
