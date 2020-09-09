Michigan has launched an ambassador program to help businesses reopen safely.
The goal of the program is to help gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, roller rinks, ice rinks, swimming pools and similar businesses be as safe as possible as they reopen after being closed due to the pandemic.
“It is critical for businesses reopening their doors to take every precaution to protect the health and safety of their workers, customers, and our communities,” COVID-19 Workplace Safety Director Sean Egan said. “Our goal is to make this process as easy as possible for businesses and ensure they have the tools and resources necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Violation of these orders can create risks to workers and the public.”
Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (MIOSHA) will send health and safety experts to businesses across the state to offer education and support the higher-risk businesses.
Updated work safety guidelines have been created as well to help guide workers.
“MIOSHA’s top priority is preventing hazards in the workplace to protect workers,” MIOSHA Director Bart Pickelman said. “Employers who take the precautions seriously and follow the guidance in the workplace will help ensure a safe environment.”
