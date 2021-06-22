The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is aligning COVID-19 emergency rules with federal OSHA’s Emergency Temporary Standard.
The updated rules go into effect on June 22 and will expire on Dec. 22. The rules rescind the emergency rules issued on May 24.
MIOSHA’s updated emergency rules focus on health care settings with known or suspected COVID-19 patients. MIOSHA said these workplaces may have a high exposure risk for employees and need continued protections to mitigate the spread of the virus.
“As we continue to get Michigan back to work, our priority remains keeping workplaces safe for employees and protecting customers as they support these businesses,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “With our state at full capacity, we can boost our economic Jumpstart and ensure businesses can emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever while keeping their workers safe.”
MIOSHA strongly encourages workplaces to follow the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and OSHA to mitigate hazards. Federal OSHA updated guidelines for non-health care employers as well.
“These updates recognize the great progress we have made in Michigan to contain COVID-19 and the power of vaccinations. We will continue to provide critical workplace protections more focused on areas of increased COVID-19 risk,” Michigan COVID-19 Workplace Safety Director Sean Egan said. “In non-health care settings, it’s important that all employers recognize that they have a general duty to provide a safe workplace.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.