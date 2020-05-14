The FireKeepers Casino 400 race weekend scheduled for June 5 through June 7 at Michigan International Speedway has been postponed, according to an announcement from NASCAR.
MIS said they will continue to work with NASCAR officials while monitoring the ongoing coronavirus epidemic from local and federal government and health officials.
“We want to thank our loyal fans who were set to attend our June race weekend,” said Michigan International Speedway President Rick Brenner. “The health and safety of our guests, stakeholders, employees and community are of the upmost importance. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate these challenging times and we look forward to racing again soon at Michigan International Speedway.”
You can check the latest updates here.
