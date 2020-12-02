The holiday season is a time for giving and making dreams come true.
People will have a chance to do both this weekend as the Michigan International Speedway hosts its annual MIS Cares Charity Track and Toy Drive.
“So much of what we do all the time is to try to find ways to support our community and give back and this is just a real natural way to give people a special opportunity,” MIS President Rick Brenner said.
The opportunity he speaks of is allowing people to drive their own cars for five laps around the speedway. All you have to do is bring a non-perishable food item or a new, unwrapped toy to donate to MIS.
“A lot of people are looking for ways to get out of the house and have something to do. This is a great way to come down and entertain the whole family, pile in the car and take five laps on the fastest track in NASCAR, and support your community,” Brenner said.
Brenner said the food items will be donated to the St. Mary’s Good Counsel in Adrian. The toys will be given to the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots in Jackson and Lenawee Counties.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, now more than ever, non-profits need our help this holiday season. The MIS Track and Toy Drive runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5. You have to be 21-years-old or older to drive your car on the track.
