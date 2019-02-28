“We have realized that in Bay County that for the last four years there hasn’t been a provider for homeless youth,” said Dan Streeter, CEO of Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan.
Streeter wants to create a youth shelter within the walls of the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission in Bay City. The goal is to transform the office space into a 10-bed safe haven for homeless youth aged 12 to 17.
“We want to help get these young people off the street. Help them from being vulnerable and where potentially people could prey upon them and try to get them into a sustainable situation and help get them back to a stable base where they know that they’re loved and they’re cared,” Streeter said.
Now Streeter is getting help from Miss Bay County.
“I am so excited to now be the ambassador for that shelter,” said Simone Vaughn, Miss Bay County.
The shelter project is extra special to Vaughn because she stayed at the shelter when she was a child.
“It made me want to work harder. It made me want to fight harder for my dream. So basically, just knowing that I came from basically nothing and having to get thins on my own, it made me respect and really appreciate the things that I have,” Vaughn said.
Vaughn, who is a student at Saginaw Valley State University, plans to raise awareness with her fellow Cardinals. It’s all in an effort to raise part of the $350,000 cost to make the Samaritan youth shelter a reality.
Streeter said $80,000 has been raised so far. He hopes to have the youth shelter up and running by this fall.
“Just trying to help get people back on their feet, help to get them out of that critical situation and let them know that this community cares for them,” Streeter said.
