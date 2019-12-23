While she didn't capture the coveted crown, but Miss Michigan is back in the Mitten State after a ‘remarkable’ experience at Miss America 2020.
"Miss America was a dream come true,” Mallory Rivard said. “My dream has always been to be Miss Michigan and to represent our state. So, to do that on a national level was just simply remarkable."
Reigning Miss Michigan and Bay City resident Mallory Rivard is back home after taking part in the Miss America competition last Thursday.
While she didn't win Miss America, she did capture a victory early in the competition. Winning the private interview preliminary award.
"To win a preliminary award at Miss America is huge,” Mallory said. “You're competing against the best of the best in the entire country."
She knows a lot of people back home were cheering her on at the pierce road bar and grill when she took the stage in Connecticut.
"I'm just incredibly grateful,” Mallory said. “Not only for the people that were at the watch party, but for the entire community and state of Michigan for really rallying behind me."
Rivard won Miss Michigan on her seventh attempt. She said her journey to the top is something everyone can learn from.
"Never give up. Life's going to be hard,” Mallory said. “Nothing that's great is ever going to be handed to you."
Rivard, who is a first-grade teacher at MacGregor Elementary in Bay City, plans to continue pushing her "read to succeed" agenda.
"There are over 32 million adults that cannot read and that in turn makes children who cannot read,” she said. “That poverty cycle is cyclical. And so that's something I’ve really tried to combat as Miss Michigan and helping our nation's children read.”
Rivard said she looks forward to carrying out her duties as Miss Michigan. She’s thankful for all she experienced along the way.
