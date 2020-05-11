The Miss Michigan competition has been postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.
According to the current Miss Michigan Mallory Rivard, the competition is postponed until June of 2021.
Rivard acknowledges that this year was intended for the 2020 candidates. She said her heart goes out to the Class of 2020.
Rivard said the Class of 2020’s dedication, commitment, and work in the community does not go unnoticed.
Rivard said she understands how many feel disappointed with the news, but postponing is the right thing to do with respect to the safety of the candidates, volunteers, and their families.
According to Rivard, the Miss Michigan Organization will be stronger and will overcome this.
Rivard said to hold the vision and trust the process.
Rivard will serve as Miss Michigan for 2020, making this her second consecutive year.
