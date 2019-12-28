The crowd at the Dow Event Center featured some pageant worthy talent.
Miss Michigan winner and Bay City-native Mallory Rivard made an appearance at Saturday’s Spirit game for a very special cause.
“We are helping raise funds for the Miss Saginaw County scholarship program,” Rivard said.
Rivard, who recently competed in the 2019 Miss America competition, is hoping to inspire other women to pursue higher education.
She said over the past seven years of competing she’s earned over $40,000 in cash scholarships for young women and is selling 50/50 tickets to help raise even more.
“The Miss America organization is all about providing opportunities of scholarships to young women and as a first-generation college student, that’s really important to me,” Rivard said.
Education is something that she’s passionate about in her day job as well.
Rivard works as a first-grade teacher at Macgregor Elementary and said it’s prepared her for competitions like this and much more.
“I think that being a teacher has really helped me be a better Miss Michigan or a better representative of our state because I do work with such a diverse population and I help just represent the people that are from our great state,” Rivard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.