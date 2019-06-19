The newly-crowned Miss Michigan spent some time in Mid-Michigan this afternoon.
Mallory Rivard, who is also Miss Great Lakes Bay, visited the Saginaw Children’s Zoo to ‘Drop Everything and Read’ to children who visited the zoo.
Rivard is a literacy advocate.
“It’s really important, especially here in the state of Michigan where we’re facing a literacy crisis. So this event today to get parents and children excited, and out for a great positive cause in the community is truly remarkable,” Rivard said.
Sporting her new crown and sash, Rivard also posed for pictures and signed autographs.
