Last July, Simone Vaughn became just the second black woman in 65 years to win the Miss Saginaw County Scholarship Program and Pageant.
“I started competing in 2014 for Miss Saginaw and I realized how big of a drive I had for it and I was like ‘I’m not going to stop until I get it and in 2019, I did it,’” said Vaughn.
Miss Saginaw County is a preliminary to the Miss American organization.
Because of the coronavirus, there is no pageant this year, so Vaughn gets to wear the crown until next July and she wants to become more involved with the community.
“Saginaw, I am yours, but in order for that to happen, I’m going to need you guys to reach out,” said Vaughn.
Vaughn is a communications major at Saginaw Valley State University and is a motivational speaker. She says she would like to be invited into classrooms to talk to students.
“I speak on self-confidence, I speak on mental health, especially mental health in the black community,” said Vaughn. “I have so many testimonies and feel like I can relate to every child in one way or another.”
Vaughn said she would also be open to helping other community service groups.
She has spent the last year working with the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan in Saginaw and Bay City because that group was there for her family during some tough times.
“When I was an infant, I was homeless,” said Vaughn. “My mother and I, and we did stay at the Saginaw City Rescue Mission.”
Vaughn says she doesn’t mind attending ribbon cutting ceremonies or riding in a parade but said those things don’t really help people.
She wants to be more hands-on and affect positive change in the community.
