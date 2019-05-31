Police are asking for help finding a missing 5-year-old boy from Detroit.
Marcus Pruitt’s mother discovered him missing at around 10:30 p.m. on May 30 after checking on him.
He is 4’2”, 87 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray and white striped shirt and blue jeans.
If you have seen Marcus, or know anything about his whereabouts, call the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5800.
