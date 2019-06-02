IMAGE: Drashawn Harris
Source: Flint Police Department

Flint Police are asking for your help finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

On June 1, at around 6 p.m., Drashawn Jaevon Harris left his home, police said.

He is 4’9”, 84 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Drashawn was last seen wearing only black briefs underwear, with a red band.

He wears glasses, but did not take them when he left home, police report.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 or the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6800.

